UK company
Company Info - LAS

  • Market Cap£14.510m
  • SymbolLSE:LAS
  • IndustryReal Estate
  • SectorReal Estate Services
  • Currency
  • ISINGB0005234223

Company Profile

London & Associated Properties PLC is a property investment company specializing in retail. It directly owns a portfolio of shopping centres and other retail property. The company also invests in joint ventures with institutional co-owners. Its business segments include LAP operations, Bisichi operations and Dragon operations. LAP is focused primarily on property activities but it also holds and manages investments. Bisichi is a coal mining company with operations in South Africa and also holds investment property in the UK and derives income from property rentals. Dragon Retail Property segment is a property investment company and derives its income from property rentals. All the operation are functioned through UK region.London & Associated Properties PLC together with its subsidiaries is engaged in property investment and development as well as investment in joint ventures and an associated company.

