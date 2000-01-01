Company Profile

London & Associated Properties PLC is a property investment company specializing in retail. It directly owns a portfolio of shopping centres and other retail property. The company also invests in joint ventures with institutional co-owners. Its business segments include LAP operations, Bisichi operations and Dragon operations. LAP is focused primarily on property activities but it also holds and manages investments. Bisichi is a coal mining company with operations in South Africa and also holds investment property in the UK and derives income from property rentals. Dragon Retail Property segment is a property investment company and derives its income from property rentals. All the operation are functioned through UK region.