London Finance & Investment Group PLC is an investment finance and management company. The company's portfolio includes companies in the FTSE Eurofirst 300 and S&P 500 indices. It also holds investments in the United Kingdom listed companies. The company operates through two classes of business, Investment Operations and Management Services. Its investment objective is to generate growth in shareholder value in real terms over the medium to long term whilst maintaining a progressive dividend policy.London Finance & Investment Group PLC is an investment finance and management company. Its investment objective is to generate growth in shareholder value in real terms over the medium to long term whilst maintaining a progressive dividend policy.