London Security PLC is an investment holding company provides fire protection services and products. The business activity of the group is functioned through the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Denmark, Belgium, the Netherlands, Austria, and Luxembourg. It derives revenue from the Outright sale of equipment, Maintenance service and through Equipment leases activity. The company products are marketed under Nu-Swift, Ansul, Total, Premier, and Master brand names.