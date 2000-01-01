Company Profile

London Stock Exchange is a financial exchange company. It has a global presence, with most of its revenue coming from its information services segment, including its FTSE Russell indexes, as well as LCH, which is most notable for its OTC clearing and compression services, known as SwapClear. Its other sources of revenue include listing, trading, clearing, settling, and technology services.London Stock Exchange Group PLC is the United Kingdom's stock exchange. It acts as a diversified international market infrastructure and capital markets business. Its provides Capital Formation, Risk and Balance Sheet Management and Intellectual Property.