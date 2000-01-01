Company Profile

LondonMetric Property PLC is a real estate company that is engaged in property investment and development across the United Kingdom. The company focuses on properties in the retail and distribution businesses. The company categorizes its property portfolios in six segments: Distribution, retail parks, Long income, Office, Residential, and Development. The company generates its revenue mainly from contracted leases.LondonMetric Property PLC is a real estate investment trust. It invests in commercial property, including office, retail and distribution real estate assets.