LondonMetric Property (LSE:LMP)

UK company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - LMP

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - LMP

  • Market Cap£1.918bn
  • SymbolLSE:LMP
  • IndustryReal Estate
  • SectorREIT - Diversified
  • Currency
  • ISINGB00B4WFW713

Company Profile

LondonMetric Property PLC is a real estate investment trust. It invests in commercial property, including office, retail and distribution real estate assets.

Latest LMP news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .

LMP Regulatory news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .