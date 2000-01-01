Company Profile

Long Well International Holdings Ltd, formerly Tou Rong Chang Fu Group Ltd is an investment holding company. The operating segments of the company are Trading of commodities and chemical products, Exploitation and sale of crude oil, Leasing of investment properties, Money lending, securities brokerage, and asset management business, and Others. It generates a majority of its revenue from the trading of chemical and petroleum products. Geographically, the company earns the majority of its revenue from China.Tou Rong Chang Fu Group Ltd It is engaged in the trading of commodities and chemical products, property investment, money lending business, securities brokerage, asset management, insurance brokerage and exploitation and sale of crude oil.