Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:LBPH)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - LBPH
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - LBPH
- Market Cap$281.670m
- SymbolNASDAQ:LBPH
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorBiotechnology
- Currency
- ISINUS54300N1037
Company Profile
Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel, transformative medicines for neurological diseases. Its pipeline includes LP352, LP143, and LP659.