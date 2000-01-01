Longeveron Inc Ordinary Shares - Class A (NASDAQ:LGVN)

North American company
Market Info - LGVN

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - LGVN

  • Market Cap$138.620m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:LGVN
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorBiotechnology
  • Currency
  • ISINUS54303L1044

Company Profile

Longeveron Inc is a biotechnology company developing cellular therapies for specific ageing-related and life-threatening conditions. It is involved in sponsoring clinical trials in the following indications: Aging Frailty, Alzheimer's disease, the Metabolic Syndrome, Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS), and Hypoplastic left heart syndrome (HLHS).

Latest LGVN news

