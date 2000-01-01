Longfin Corp A (NASDAQ:LFIN)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - LFIN
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - LFIN
- Market Cap$2.101bn
- SymbolNASDAQ:LFIN
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorSoftware - Application
- Currency
- ISINUS54304F1066
Company Profile
Longfin Corp provides Financing and FX services to importers and exporters. It specializes in structured trade finance solutions and physical commodities finance solutions for finance houses and trading platforms.