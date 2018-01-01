Longhorn Exploration Corp Ordinary Shares - Class A (TSX:LEX) Share Price

LEX
Longhorn Exploration Corp Ordinary Shares - Class A
North American company
Right Arrow 1
Basic Material
Right Arrow 2
Other Industrial Metals & Mining
Prev. Close
/
Mkt. Open
- / -
Volume
-
52w Low / High
- / -
Market Cap
-
P/E Ratio
-
Div. Yield
-
NAV Price
-
Last Traded
-
Chg
-
-
XTSX
-
Updated: -
Loading...
Times are shown in GMT-4, values are delayed by at least 15 minutes. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
This stock can be held in:
Prev. Close
/
Mkt. Open
- / -
Volume
-
52w Low / High
- / -
Market Cap
-
P/E Ratio
-
Div. Yield
-
Company Profile
Longhorn Exploration Corp is a development stage company engaged in mineral exploration activities in British Columbia. Its projects include Fame Property, located in the Clinton Mining Division.
Symbol
TSX:LEX
ISIN
CA54305L1022
Currency
CAD
Loading...
Loading Comparison
Latest LEX News
Currently there are no news & analysis articles for this instrument. Visit our news hub for the latest investment news from ii and Alliance News