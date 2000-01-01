LongiTech Smart Energy Holding Ltd (SEHK:1281)

Company Info - 1281

  • Market CapHKD460.230m
  • SymbolSEHK:1281
  • IndustryUtilities
  • SectorUtilities - Independent Power Producers
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG5636J1022

Company Profile

LongiTech Smart Energy Holding Ltd provides smart energy solutions in the PRC. The activities of the company are smart energy and solar energy businesses. It is also involved in the primary land development and public infrastructure construction business.

