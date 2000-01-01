Longview Acquisition Corp II Ordinary Shares - Class A (NYSE:LGV)
North American company
Market Info - LGV
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - LGV
- Market Cap$854.740m
- SymbolNYSE:LGV
- IndustryFinancial Services
- SectorShell Companies
- Currency
- ISINUS54319Q1058
Company Profile
Longview Acquisition Corp II is a blank check company. It is formed for the purpose of entering into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.