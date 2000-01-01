Lonking Holdings Ltd (SEHK:3339)
Company Info - 3339
- Market CapHKD10.015bn
- SymbolSEHK:3339
- IndustryIndustrials
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINKYG5636C1078
Company Profile
Lonking Holdings Ltd is a construction and logistic machinery manufacturers in China. It produces and supplies wheel loaders, excavators, road rollers, forklifts, and other heavy equipment.