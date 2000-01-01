Lonking Holdings Ltd (SEHK:3339)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - 3339

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 3339

  • Market CapHKD10.015bn
  • SymbolSEHK:3339
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG5636C1078

Company Profile

Lonking Holdings Ltd is a construction and logistic machinery manufacturers in China. It produces and supplies wheel loaders, excavators, road rollers, forklifts, and other heavy equipment.

Latest 3339 news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .