Company Profile
Lonza Group is a contract development and manufacturing organization. It also produces microbicides and other chemicals for personal care, health and hygiene, agrochemical, and industrial preservation markets. The firm is organized into two segments: Pharma Biotech and Nutrition, which encompasses drug development and manufacturing as well as consumer health manufacturing, and Specialty Ingredients, which encompasses businesses in industrials, consumer care, and agriculture. The majority of Lonza's customers are pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic and government research organizations, and consumer goods and industrial companies.Lonza Group Ltd is a custom drug manufacturer. It also produces microbicides and other chemicals for water treatment, personal care, health and hygiene, agrochemical, and industrial preservation markets.