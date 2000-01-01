Company Profile

Lookers PLC operates car dealerships in the United Kingdom. It offers aftermarket parts distribution services for customer vehicles. The company offers sales, service, and parts of agricultural construction machinery, and it has leasing services operating in the U.K. and Ireland. Its only segment is motor distribution. The company serves various brands such as Aston Martin, Audi, Bentley, BMW, Dacia, Honda, and others.Lookers PLC operates as an automotive retailer and distribution company. The company along with its subsidiaries is engaged in sale, hire and maintenance of motor vehicles and motorcycles, including the sale of tyres, oil, parts and accessories.