Loomis AB is a Sweden-based company primarily engaged in cash handling services, which include cash in transit, or CIT, and cash management services, or CMS. CIT involves transporting cash to and from stores, banks and ATMs. CMS involves moving cash from customers to Loomis' cash centers where Loomis counts and packages bills and coins with quality assurance. CMS also involves cash flow analyzing, forecasting and reporting, as well as other customized solutions. Besides CIT and CMS, Loomis also provides cross-border transportation services and general cargo services. CIT and CMS together account for the majority of Loomis' revenue. Loomis' customers include central banks, commercial banks, retailers, the public sector, etc. Loomis generates the majority of revenue from Europe and the U.S.