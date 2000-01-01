Loop Energy Inc Ordinary Shares (TSE:LPEN)
- Market CapCAD223.290m
- SymbolTSE:LPEN
- IndustryIndustrials
- SectorElectrical Equipment & Parts
- Currency
- ISINCA54352E1007
Loop Energy Inc is a developer, manufacturer, and supplier of hydrogen fuel cells to vehicle and power generation system manufacturers. It sells and services two categories of products: fuel cell stacks and fuel cell modules, which serve a variety of commercial applications including light commercial vehicles, transit buses, medium and heavy-duty trucks, marine, train, mining trucks, material handling vehicles, and stationary power.