LOOPShare Ltd (TSX:LOOP)

North American company
Market Info - LOOP

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - LOOP

  • Market CapCAD2.830m
  • SymbolTSX:LOOP
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorSoftware - Application
  • Currency
  • ISINCA5435271054

Company Profile

LOOPShare Ltd is engaged in the business of Communications & Networking. It also deals with wireless ruggedized touchscreen dashboard with telematics functionality for electric inner-city vehicles.

