Company Profile

Loral Space & Communications Inc is a provider of satellite-based communications services. The firm generates revenue from two main sources: broadcast services and enterprise services. The former includes video distribution and contribution for broadcasters and cable networks. The latter offers telecommunication carrier and integrator services, two-way Internet services, and maritime and aeronautical services for carriers, and communications providers. A large majority of the firm's revenue is generated in the United States and Canada, with the rest coming from Latin America, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa.Loral Space & Communications Inc is a provider of satellite-based communications services. It offers video distribution and contribution, and occasional use services as well as telecommunication carrier and integrator services through its subsidiaries.