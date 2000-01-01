Loral Space & Communications Inc (NASDAQ:LORL)

North American company
Company Info - LORL

  Market Cap$463.990m
  SymbolNASDAQ:LORL
  IndustryCommunication Services
  SectorTelecom Services
  • Currency
  ISINUS5438811060

Company Profile

Loral Space & Communications Inc is a provider of satellite-based communications services. The firm generates revenue from two main sources: broadcast services and enterprise services. The former includes video distribution and contribution for broadcasters and cable networks. The latter offers telecommunication carrier and integrator services, two-way Internet services, and maritime and aeronautical services for carriers, and communications providers. A large majority of the firm's revenue is generated in the United States and Canada, with the rest coming from Latin America, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa.Loral Space & Communications Inc is a provider of satellite-based communications services. It offers video distribution and contribution, and occasional use services as well as telecommunication carrier and integrator services through its subsidiaries.

