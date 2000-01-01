Company Profile

Lords Group Trading PLC is a distributor of building, plumbing, heating, and DIY goods. The group principally sells to local tradesmen, small to medium-sized plumbing and heating merchants, construction companies and retails directly to the public. Its operating two divisions include Merchanting: supplies building materials and DIY goods through its network of merchant businesses and online platform capabilities; Heating and Plumbing: a distributor in the UK of heating and plumbing products to a UK network of independent merchants, installers and the general public. It focused on the growing Repairs, Maintenance, and Improvement (RMI) market, and construction market. Its main clients are local tradesmen, hardware stores, plumbing and heating merchants and construction companies.