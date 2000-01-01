Company Profile

L’Oréal, founded in 1909 by Eugene Schueller when he developed the first harmless hair colorant, is the world’s largest beauty company. It participates primarily in skincare (35% of 2019 revenue), makeup (26%), haircare (25%), and fragrance (9%). L’Oréal is a global firm, with 28% of its revenue sourced from Western Europe, 25% from North America, and 47% from emerging markets (32% Asia-Pacific, 6% Latin America, 6% Eastern Europe, and 2% Africa/Middle East). The firm sells its products in many channels, including mass retail, drugstores/pharmacies, department stores/perfumeries, hair salons, medi-spas, branded freestanding stores, travel retail, and e-commerce. The firm’s top selling brands are Lancôme, Yves Saint Laurent, Maybelline, Kiehl’s, L’Oréal Paris, Garnier, and Armani.L'Oreal SA is a cosmetic company. It offers makeup, perfume, hair and skin care products. The company's product portfolio includes well-known brands such as L'Oreal Paris, Garnier, Redken, Lancome, and Giorgio Armani.