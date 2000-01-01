Los Andes Copper Ltd (TSX:LA)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - LA
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - LA
- Market CapCAD65.200m
- SymbolTSX:LA
- IndustryBasic Material
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINCA5443121010
Company Profile
Los Andes Copper Ltd is involved in the acquisition, exploration, and development of copper deposits in Latin America. Its project consists of Vizcachitas Copper Project in Chile. The project consists of Copper, molybdenum and silver porphyry deposit.Los Andes Copper Ltd is involved in the acquisition, exploration, and development of copper deposits in Latin America. Its project consists of Vizcachitas Copper Project in Chile.