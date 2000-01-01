Loto Interactive Ltd (SEHK:8198)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 8198
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 8198
- Market CapHKD303.230m
- SymbolSEHK:8198
- IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- SectorGambling
- Currency
- ISINKYG5656D1007
Company Profile
Loto Interactive Ltd is an investment holding company. The Company through its subsidiaries is engaged in lottery business providing services and solutions for distribution of lottery products and manufacturing and sell of lottery terminals.