Company Profile

Lotus Horizon Holdings Ltd is a subcontractor engaged in the provision of design, supply, and installation services for facade works and building metal finishing works projects in Hong Kong. The company provides its services for commercial properties, residential properties, and public facilities in Hong Kong, including public facilities projects initiated by the Hong Kong Government and residential and commercial properties with distinguished and remarkable designs. It also provides repairs and maintenance services for curtain walls, aluminium windows and doors, and replacement of damaged components mainly for property development projects. Its operations are divided into two segments namely Facade works projects and Building metal finishing works projects.