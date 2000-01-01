Love Group Global Ltd (ASX:LVE)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - LVE
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - LVE
- Market CapAUD2.070m
- SymbolASX:LVE
- IndustryCommunication Services
- SectorInternet Content & Information
- Currency
- ISINAU000000LVE8
Company Profile
Love Group Global Ltd is a provider of dating services, including online dating, premium matchmaking and events. The Company's online dating platforms include the DateTix app, the Lovestruck platform and the Noonswoon app.