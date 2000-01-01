Company Profile

Low & Bonar PLC manufactures and supplies performance materials to create yarns, fibers, industrial and coated fabrics, and composite materials. Its reportable segments include the Colbond segment, selling products to the building, flooring, industrial and automotive industries, and comprising the Group's Colback and Enka technologies, along with the woven product produced in China. This segment comprises three business segments, organized regionally, being EMEA, APAC and the Americas. The Coated Technical Textiles segment producing coated fabrics. The majority of the revenue is derived from Colbond segment.Low & Bonar PLC manufactures and supplies performance materials to create yarns, fibers, industrial and coated fabrics, and composite materials. The majority of the revenue is from selling coated fabrics to various industries.