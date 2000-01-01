Company Profile

Low Keng Huat (Singapore) Ltd is a Singapore based builder engaged in the business segments which include Development, Hotels and Investments. The Development segment is engaged in the development of properties, Hotel segment is engaged in owning and operating hotels and restaurants, and Investments segment is engaged in investment in properties and shares in quoted and unquoted equities. It derives key revenue from the Development segment. Geographically, the group has a business presence in Singapore, Australia and other countries, of which key revenue is generated from Singapore.