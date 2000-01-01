Company Profile

Lowe's is the second- largest home improvement retailer in the world, operating about 1,970 stores throughout the United States and Canada. The firm's stores offer products and services for home decorating, maintenance, repair, and remodeling. Lowe's targets retail do-it-yourself and do-it-for-me customers as well as commercial business clients. We estimate that Lowe's captures a low-double-digit share of the domestic home improvement market, based on U.S. Census estimates for market size.Lowe's Companies Inc is a home-improvement products dealer. The firm's stores offer products and services for home decorating, maintenance, repair, and remodeling.