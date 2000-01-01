Company Profile

LPA Group PLC is a designer, manufacturer, and supplier of LED lighting, industrial electrical, electro mechanical systems, and is a distributor of engineered components. The company operates in a broad spectrum of market sectors, including transportation, aerospace and defense markets. Its products and services include lighting by LPA lighting systems, connector systems, electrical and mechanical components, electronic modules and LPA transport plus support solutions. The company's product group includes Electro-mechanical, Lighting and Distribution which collectively design, manufacture and market industrial electrical and electronic accessories. Its primary geographic markets are the United Kingdom, Rest of Europe, Rest of World. The majority of revenue originates in the United Kingdom.LPA Group PLC is engaged in designing, manufacturing and supplying LED based lighting and electro-mechanical systems and also distributes engineered components for rail, infrastructure and aviation; and aerospace and defence markets.