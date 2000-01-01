LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA)

North American company
Market Info - LPLA

Company Info - LPLA

  • Market Cap$7.454bn
  • SymbolNASDAQ:LPLA
  • IndustryFinancial Services
  • SectorCapital Markets
  • Currency
  • ISINUS50212V1008

Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc operates as a broker through its subsidiaries. The company provides a platform of proprietary technology, brokerage, and investment advisor services to financial advisors and institutions.

Latest LPLA news

