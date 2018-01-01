Interactive Investor
Home
>
Shares
>

LQwD FinTech Corp (TSX:LQWD) Share Price

LQWD

LQwD FinTech Corp

North American company

Right Arrow 1

Technology

Right Arrow 2

Software - Application

 / 

- / -
-
- / -
-
-
-

NAV Price

-

Last Traded

-

Chg

-

-

XTSX

-

Updated: -

Research

News & analysis

Times are shown in GMT-5, values are delayed by at least 15 minutes. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

This stock can be held in:

SIPP

ISA

JISA

Trading Account

 / 

- / -
-
- / -
-
-
-

Company Profile

LQwD FinTech Corp is developing software, which enables the setup of nodes and payment channels on the Bitcoin Lightning Network. The Lightning Network is a layer two technology that dramatically improves bitcoin's scalability, transaction fees, and settlement times.Coronado Resources Ltd is a mineral resource company. It is engaged in exploration and development of mining properties.

TSX:LQWD

CA50213W1077

CAD

Loading Comparison

Latest LQWD News