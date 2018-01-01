LS 2 Holdings Ltd (SGX:ENV) Share Price

ENV
LS 2 Holdings Ltd
APAC company
Industrials
Specialty Business Services
/
NAV Price
-
Last Traded
-
Chg
-
-
XSES
-
Updated: -
Times are shown in GMT+8, values are delayed by at least 15 minutes. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
This stock can be held in:
/
Company Profile
LS 2 Holdings Ltd is a Singapore-based integrated environmental services provider, specializing in cleaning services. The principal business is cleaning services, including conservancy services, facilities cleaning services, housekeeping services, school cleaning services, road and beach cleaning services, pandemic disinfection services and facade cleaning.
SGX:ENV
SGXE89787605
SGD
Loading Comparison
Latest ENV News
Currently there are no news & analysis articles for this instrument. Visit our news hub for the latest investment news from ii and Alliance News