Company Profile

LSR Group PJSC operates in real estate development and construction, as well as building materials production. As a real estate developer, the portfolio of LSR Group consists of both residential and industrial properties. The company extracts and produces basic building materials including sand, crushed granite, concrete, and bricks. LSR Group's business is concentrated in three largest regions of Russia: St. Petersburg and the Leningrad region, Moscow and the Moscow region, and Yekaterinburg and the Sverdlovsk region. The real estate development and construction division generate more than half of the company's revenue.LSR Group PJSC and its subsidiaries are engaged in real estate development, prefabricated panel construction, commercial real estate development and the production of building materials at plants located in Russia and Ukraine.