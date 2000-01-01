LSR Group PJSC GDR (LSE:LSRG)

UK company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - LSRG

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - LSRG

  • Market Cap$1.193bn
  • SymbolLSE:LSRG
  • IndustryReal Estate
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINUS50218G2066

Company Profile

LSR Group PJSC and its subsidiaries are engaged in real estate development, prefabricated panel construction, commercial real estate development and the production of building materials at plants located in Russia and Ukraine.

Latest LSRG news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .

LSRG Regulatory news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .