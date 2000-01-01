Company Profile

Luby's Inc is a multi-branded company owns and operates restaurants in the US. Its operating segments are Company-owned restaurants, franchise operations, and Culinary Contract Services. The company-owned restaurant's segment consists of brands including Luby's Cafeteria, Fuddruckers, and Cheeseburger in Paradise with a couple of non-core restaurant locations under other brand names. It only offers franchises for the Fuddruckers brand. Franchises are sold in markets where expansion is deemed advantageous to the development of the Fuddruckers concept and system of restaurants. The CCS operation, branded as Luby's Culinary Contract Services, consists of a business line servicing healthcare and corporate dining clients.