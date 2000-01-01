Lucibel SA (EURONEXT:ALUCI)

Market Info - ALUCI

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - ALUCI

  • Market Cap€15.190m
  • SymbolEURONEXT:ALUCI
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINFR0011884378

Company Profile

Lucibel SA designs, manufactures and markets lighting products and solutions. It offers LED accessories and lighting drivers for office, health, shop, hospitality, education and industrial sectors.

