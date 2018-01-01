Lucid Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:LUCD) Share Price

Interactive Investor
Lucid Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:LUCD)

Lucid Diagnostics Inc

North American company

Healthcare

Medical Devices

Company Profile

Lucid Diagnostics Inc is a commercial-stage medical diagnostics technology company focused on the millions of patients with gastroesophageal reflux disease, also known as chronic heartburn, acid reflux or simply reflux, who are at risk of developing esophageal precancer and cancer, specifically highly lethal esophageal adenocarcinoma.

NASDAQ:LUCD

US54948X1090

USD

