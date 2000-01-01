Lucisano Media Group SpA (MTA:LMG)

European company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - LMG

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - LMG

  • Market Cap€21.990m
  • SymbolMTA:LMG
  • IndustryCommunication Services
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINIT0004522162

Company Profile

Lucisano Media Group SpA is a film production and distribution company. It is engaged in production, distribution and management in the multiplex film and television industry.

Latest LMG news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .