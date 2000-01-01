Company Profile

Ludwig Beck am Rathauseck - Textilhaus Feldmeier AG is a German-based company operating a fashion retail business. It is engaged in the wholesale and retail sale of textiles, clothing, hardware and other merchandise by mail order or online. The company operates in two business segments LUDWIG BECK and WORMLAND. It operates a textile retail business under the brand LUDWIG BECK in the medium and premium price segment. It offers textile as well as non-textile goods such as cosmetics and sound recordings. WORMLAND sells men's wear mainly in the premium segment throughout Germany.Ludwig Beck am Rathauseck - Textilhaus Feldmeier AG is a German-based company operating a fashion retail business. It is engaged in the wholesale and retail sale of textiles, clothing, hardware and other merchandise by mail order or online.