Company Profile

Luen Thai Holdings Ltd is an investment holding company principally engaged in the manufacturing and trading of apparels and accessories, the provision of freight forwarding and logistics services and real estate development. The company is a global industry consolidator and multi-product expert in apparel and accessories. The main products of Luen Thai are casual and fashion apparel, sweaters, lifestyle apparel and accessories which are produced in well-established manufacturing operations in strategic locations in Asia such as China, the Philippines, Cambodia, Vietnam, and Indonesia.