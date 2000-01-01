Luen Wong Group Holdings Ltd (SEHK:8217)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 8217
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 8217
- Market CapHKD79.870m
- SymbolSEHK:8217
- IndustryIndustrials
- SectorEngineering & Construction
- Currency
- ISINKYG5700C1087
Company Profile
Luen Wong Group Holdings Ltd is an engineering and construction company. The company through its subsidiaries undertakes contracts of various civil engineering construction projects for building infrastructure across Hong Kong.