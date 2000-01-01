Luigi Botto (EURONEXT:MLLB)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - MLLB
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - MLLB
- Market Cap€0.000m
- SymbolEURONEXT:MLLB
- IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- SectorTextile Manufacturing
- Currency
- ISINIT0005072035
Company Profile
Luigi Botto operates a wool mill, and produces and trades yarn and fabrics. The Company's activities also include retail sale of accessories and items of clothing.