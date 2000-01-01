Company Profile

Luk Fook Holdings (International) Ltd is a Hong Kong-based investment holding company. The company is engaged in the sourcing, designing, wholesaling, trademark licensing and retailing of a variety of gold and platinum jewelry and gem-set jewelry products. It operates through the following five segments: Retailing in Hong Kong, Macau and Overseas; Retailing in Mainland China; Wholesaling in Hong Kong; Wholesaling in Mainland China; and Licensing. The company generates a maximum revenue form the Retailing in Hong Kong, Macau and Overseas segment.