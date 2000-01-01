Company Profile

Luks Group (Vietnam Holdings) Co Ltd is principally engaged in manufacturing and sale of cement, the sale of electronic products, property investment, and property development. The business segments are Cement products segment which involves manufacture and sale of cement products for use in the construction industry; Property investment segment includes investments of the company in industrial, commercial and residential premises for their rental income potential; Property development segment represents development and sale of properties; and Corporate, the hotel operation segment represents the company's hotel business, and others segment covers corporate income and expense items and company's sale of electronic products. The company earns the majority of its revenue from Vietnam.Luks Group (Vietnam Holdings) Co Ltd is engaged in manufacturing and sale of cement, the sale of electronic products, property investment, and property development. It operates its business in Vietnam, Hong Kong, and Mainland China.