Lumaland AG (XETRA:PU11)

European company
Market Info - PU11

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - PU11

  • Market Cap€165.070m
  • SymbolXETRA:PU11
  • IndustryConsumer Cyclical
  • SectorSpecialty Retail
  • Currency
  • ISINDE000A1YC996

Company Profile

Lumaland AG is an e-commerce company engaged in providing home and living property brands.Lumaland AG, formerly Puetz Vermoegensverwaltung AG is a securities trading bank. It provides trading services, corporate finance and additional services.

