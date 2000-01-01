Lumaland AG (XETRA:PU11)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - PU11
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - PU11
- Market Cap€165.070m
- SymbolXETRA:PU11
- IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- SectorSpecialty Retail
- Currency
- ISINDE000A1YC996
Company Profile
Lumaland AG is an e-commerce company engaged in providing home and living property brands.Lumaland AG, formerly Puetz Vermoegensverwaltung AG is a securities trading bank. It provides trading services, corporate finance and additional services.