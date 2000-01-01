Company Profile

Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc is a United States-based specialty retailer of hardwood flooring in North America. The firm primarily operates across the U.S. and Ontario, Canada through its retail store operations segment. Its products include foreign and domestic hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminate, resilient vinyl, bamboo, and cork flooring. The company derives the majority of its revenue from solid and engineered hardwood, followed by bamboo, cork, and vinyl plank. The firm also offers a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise reducing underlay, adhesives, and flooring tools. It primarily targets do-it-yourself (DIY), do-it-for-me (DIFM), and commercial customers. Bellawood is a core brand of the company.Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc is a retailer of hardwood flooring in North America. Its products include foreign and domestic hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminate, resilient vinyl, bamboo, and cork flooring.