Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (NYSE:LL)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - LL
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - LL
- Market Cap$292.270m
- SymbolNYSE:LL
- IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINUS55003T1079
Company Profile
Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc is a retailer of hardwood flooring in North America. Its products include foreign and domestic hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminate, resilient vinyl, bamboo, and cork flooring.