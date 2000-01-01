Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc is a California-based technology firm. Lumentum provides two types of optical and photonic products: optical components that are used in telecommunications networking equipment, and commercial lasers for manufacturing, inspection, and life-science lab uses. Its segments are OpComms and Lasers. The firm is also expanding into new optical applications, such as 3-D sensing laser diode for consumer electronics.Lumentum Holdings Inc offers optical and photonic products addressing end markets including data communications and telecommunications networking and industrial and commercial lasers for manufacturing, inspection and life-science applications.