Company Profile

Lumibird, formerly Quantel SA is an enterprise engaged in the designing, manufacturing, and sale of scientific laser solutions. Scientific and industrial applications lasers used by research laboratories in the study of material, cleaning lasers, marking, measurement, and others. whereas, Medical applications include specialized lasers for ophthalmology, dermatology, and esthetics. The company generates a majority of its revenue from the scientific and industrial applications.